Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Wayne Bluemer

JEROME — A vigil was held at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 23, beginning with a rosary, followed by the vigil service at 7 p.m. at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church. A celebration of life funeral mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m., Monday, September 24 at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church.

Dorothy Carotta

RUPERT — A service of Christian burial will be held for Dorothy Lorane Carotta, longtime resident of Rupert, at 11 a.m. Monday, September 24 at the Rupert Cemetery. It is open to anyone wanting to attend. A light lunch will be provided at the Trinity Lutheran Church immediately following the service.

Jearldine “Jeri” Duncan

BUHL — Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 26, 2018 at Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl, Idaho. Interment will follow the service at West End Cemetery.

Joyce Cote

TWIN FALLS — A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 26 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls. Burial will follow at Twin Falls Cemetery. A viewing will take place from noon until 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday at Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Gertrude “Gertie” Busman

WENDELL — A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 26, 2018 at New Life Community Church, 800 W. Main St., Wendell, Idaho. A viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, September 25, 2018 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Helen Bodily

JEROME — Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 27, 2018 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Twin Falls 3rd Ward, 2680 Elizabeth St, Twin Falls, Idaho, with a viewing beginning at 10 a.m. A luncheon will follow. Graveside dedication will conclude at 2 p.m. at the Jerome Cemetery, Jerome. Idaho.

Joseph “Joe” Estrada

TWIN FALLS — A gathering/potluck will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, September 29, 2018 at Joe’s sister, Connie’s house. Please bring your own chairs.

Tags

Load comments