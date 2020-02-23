Dorothy Port Robinson

OAKLEY – The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 424 N. Center Ave., in Oakley, where family and friends may call from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

James ‘Jim’ Lawrence Kevan

TWIN FALLS — A Life Celebration will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at the Community Christian Church in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Lucas Cameron Wells

BURLEY — Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Burley West Stake Center, 2404 Parke Ave. in Burley. Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Wednesday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m.