David A. Munroe

MERIDIAN — Celebration of Dave’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at Clover Trinity Lutheran Church located at 3552 N. 1825 E., Buhl, Idaho under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Olga Stalley

UTAH—Gathering for family and friends will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at Serenity Funeral home of Draper, Utah. Graveside Committal will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at the Rupert Cemetery Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Morrison Payne Funeral Home.

Betty Baxter

BOISE — Betty’s life will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 14, at 10 a.m. with a funeral Mass at St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Boise.

Lonnie Keith Wright

BUHL —- Funeral service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at the First Christian Church in Buhl. A viewing will be held from 5—7 p.m. Tuesday, August 14, at Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl.

Anna Beth Jones

JEROME — Funeral service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at the Jerome LDS Second Ward Chapel, 50 E 100 S, Jerome. A viewing will be held one hour prior to service. (Farnsworth Mortuary)

Winnie West

RICHFIELD — Funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday August 16, 2018 at the Richfield L.D.S. Church. Interment will follow at the Oakley Cemetery at 3:30 p.m..

Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Shoshone Chapel.

Don A Greenwell

PAUL — Funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday, August 17, 2018 at Hansen Mortuary. Viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, August 16, 2018 at the Hansen Mortuary in Rupert and for one hour prior to the service on Friday.

Lively Reannon Asher

BOISE – Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 17, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where family and friends may call from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, August 16, and from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be Basin Cemetery in Oakley.

Juanita Medellin

OAKLEY — Funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, August 17, at St. Thérèse The Little Flower Catholic Church, located at 1601 Oakley Ave., Burley, Idaho.

Roger Wonenberg

BUHL — Funeral Service at 11 a.m., Friday, August 17, 2018 at the Twin Falls Seventh-Day Adventist church (131 Grandview Drive). Arrangements are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel of Buhl, Idaho.

Steven Ploss

JEROME—A Celebration of Steve’s Life will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, August 18, 2018 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome.

William Coffey

RICHFIELD — A memorial service will be held in Bill’s honor at at 11 a.m.Saturday, August 25, 2018 at Richfield, Idaho LDS Church.

