Renae Renz
PAUL – The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at New Life Assembly, located at 254 S. Hwy. 24, in Heyburn, with her son, Pastor Dan Renz, officiating. Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.
Connie Chatelain Newton
PAUL – The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Paul Stake Center, 424 W. Ellis St., in Paul, where friends and family may call from 10 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Doris Haley
You have free articles remaining.
TWIN FALLS—A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 pm. Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the First Baptist Church, 910 Shoshone St, Twin Falls, ID. Services under the care of Whites Funeral Home.
Jackie ‘Jack’ Dunham
UTAH—The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 15, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends and family may call from 1 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service. Arrangements are under the direction of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
L. Lou Matthews
OAKLEY—The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 15, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends and family may call from 1 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service. Arrangements are under the direction of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.