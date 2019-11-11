Cynthia Christian
BOISE—Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at River City Church, 7540 W. Northview St., Boise. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m.-10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Services are under the direction of Relyea Funeral Chapel.
William Nelson
TWIN FALLS – William Hyrum Nelson of Twin Falls, funeral at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Ninth Ward 2680 Elizabeth Blvd. in Twin Falls. Burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls.
John Rosholt
TWIN FALLS—Rosary will be at 5 p.m. Thursday, November 14 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 15th at St. Edward’s Catholic Church, 161 6th Avenue East, Twin Falls, Idaho. A reception will be held immediately following the service. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.
You have free articles remaining.
Larry Craig
TWIN FALLS—Funeral service will take place Friday, November 15, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho.
Dorothy Mae Beazer
BURLEY – The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Burley Stake Center, 2050 Normal Ave., with Bishop Brent D. Greener officiating. Burial will follow at Rupert Cemetery. Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from 1 until 1:45 p.m.
Hazel Bober
HEYBURN—Funeral service will be Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. with a viewing at 11:00 a.m. at the 5th Ward Chapel, 425 Maurice Street North, Twin Falls, ID.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.