Cynthia Christian

BOISE—Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at River City Church, 7540 W. Northview St., Boise. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m.-10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Services are under the direction of Relyea Funeral Chapel.

William Nelson

TWIN FALLS – William Hyrum Nelson of Twin Falls, funeral at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Ninth Ward 2680 Elizabeth Blvd. in Twin Falls. Burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls.

John Rosholt

TWIN FALLS—Rosary will be at 5 p.m. Thursday, November 14 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 15th at St. Edward’s Catholic Church, 161 6th Avenue East, Twin Falls, Idaho. A reception will be held immediately following the service. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Larry Craig

TWIN FALLS—Funeral service will take place Friday, November 15, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho.

Dorothy Mae Beazer

BURLEY – The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Burley Stake Center, 2050 Normal Ave., with Bishop Brent D. Greener officiating. Burial will follow at Rupert Cemetery. Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from 1 until 1:45 p.m.

Hazel Bober

HEYBURN—Funeral service will be Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. with a viewing at 11:00 a.m. at the 5th Ward Chapel, 425 Maurice Street North, Twin Falls, ID.

