William Nelson

TWIN FALLS – Funeral will be held today at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Ninth Ward 2680 Elizabeth Blvd. in Twin Falls. Burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls.

John Rosholt

TWIN FALLS—Rosary will be today at 5 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral Chapel. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15 at St. Edward’s Catholic Church, 161 6th Avenue East, Twin Falls, Idaho. A reception will be held immediately following the service. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Larry Craig

TWIN FALLS—A Funeral Service will take place Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho.

Mary Jane Thornton

GOODING—A funeral service will be held on Friday, Nov. 15 at 2 p.m. at Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel, 737 Main Street. A viewing will be held on Friday from 1 to 2 p.m. at the chapel.

Paula Marie Willis

TWIN FALLS – Celebration of life at 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15 at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park” 136 4th Ave E. in Twin Falls; a viewing will be from 2 to 3 p.m. prior to the service.

Dorothy Mae Beazer

BURLEY – The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Burley Stake Center, 2050 Normal Ave., with Bishop Brent D. Greener officiating. Burial will follow at Rupert Cemetery. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from 1 to 1:45 p.m.

Hazel Bober

HEYBURN—Funeral Service will be Saturday, Nov. 16 at noon with a viewing at 11 a.m. at the 5th Ward Chapel, 425 Maurice Street North, Twin Falls, ID.

Jerry Sabala

RUPERT—Graveside services will be held at noon Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Rupert Cemetery, 450 North Meridian Road.

William “Bill” Nichols

TWIN FALLS—A viewing will be held Sunday, Nov. 17 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road. The Funeral service will be held Monday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.

Ceferina Gonzalez Tavera

RUPERT—A vigil service will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, with the recitation of the Holy Rosary beginning at 7 p.m. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19. All services will be held at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 802 F Street, in Rupert. Burial will take place at San Jose Carrizal Cemetery in San Joaquin, Queretaro, Mexico. Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

