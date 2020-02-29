David Guilherme Brasil
TWIN FALLS—There will be a rosary on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. in the chapel at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls, with a viewing to follow. A burial mass will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Edwards the Confessor Catholic Church in Twin Falls.
David Tannehill
BURLEY—A viewing will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 2, 2020 at the View Cemetery in Burley. Condolences may be shared with the family at morrisonpayne.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.
Patricia Avis Okelberry
BURLEY—Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 2, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Unity 2nd Ward, located at 275 S. 250 E., of Burley, with Bishop Walter Graham officiating. Burial will be in Marion Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Monday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m.
Gail Clark
BUHL—A viewing will be held from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1001 Fair St, Buhl, Idaho. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, March 2, 2020 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Fair St, Buhl with a viewing beginning at 10:00 am.
Glenna May Ruffing
BUHL—Rosary services will be recited Monday, March 2, 2020 at 6:30 pm at the Immaculate Conception Church in Buhl. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, March 3, at 11:00 am at the Immaculate Conception Church at 1631 Poplar in Buhl, Idaho. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel.
Richard Victor Bengoechea
BOISE—The funeral service will be on March 3, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. with a reception following. It will be held at Cloverdale Funeral Home located at 1200 North Cloverdale Road, Boise, Idaho 83713. The burial will be held at the Idaho State Veteran’s State Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. at 10100 North Horseshoe Bend Road, Boise, Idaho 83714.
Jodi Marie Lenkner Thiel
TWIN FALLS—A celebration of life will be held at 5:00 p.m. Saturday March 14, 2020 at Rock Creek Celebration Center, 320 Main Ave. North, Twin Falls. Parking is available beside and behind the venue or at the city parking lot off of 2nd Ave. North. Services are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho. The family asks that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made to the trust. Contributions should be sent to Edward Jones at 830 Falls Ave. Suite 1010, Twin Falls, ID 83301. Make checks payable to Edward Jones with the note that it is for the benefit of Kylee and Charlie Thiel
