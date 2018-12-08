Try 1 month for 99¢

Patricia Kelly

JACKPOT—Memorial services at 1:30 p.m. Sunday December 9 at Bartons 92 in Jackpot, NV. Patricia died suddenly November 13, 2018.

Max Brown

BURLEY—Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, December 10, 2018 at the Pleasant View Cemetery with Military Rites provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans. A Viewing for friends and family will be held prior to the Graveside from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Morrison Payne Funeral Home 321 East Main Street in Burley.

Rene Nevarez

BURLEY—Funeral will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, December 10, at The First Baptist Church, 2262 Hiland Avenue in Burley. Friends may call from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, December 9 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 East 16th Street in Burley and and from 2 until 2:45 p.m. Friday, preceding the service at the church.

Kara Dawn (Coon) Hauser

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING—Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 10, 2018 at 11:00 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Rock Springs, WY. The address is 3315 White Mountain Blvd. Services are under the direction of Serenity Funeral Home of Utah 801-599-5220—to leave condolences visit www.serenityfhs.com .

“Ike” Irwin Kenneth Christiansen

RUPERT—Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at the Rupert Church of Jesus Christ 2nd Ward Chapel, 26 South 100 West Rupert, ID. Viewing and visitation for family and friends will be held from 6-8:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 11, 2018 at Hansen Mortuary 710 6th St Rupert, ID and from 09:45- 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to the services.

