Connie Lou Strunk TWIN FALLS—A celebration of life will be held today at 2 p.m. at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.” Condolences may be left at www.whitemortuary.com.
Charles Legg TWIN FALLS—A Celebration of his life will be held at the Filer Fire Station just east of the US Bank in Filer, Idaho today at 11 a.m. Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Ferol Boss WENDELL—Please join Ferol’s family in celebrating her life today at 2 p.m. at the American Legion Hall in Wendell. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.
Yvonne Loretta (Arkoosh) Wagner WENDELL—A rosary service will be held today at 1:30 p.m. at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church in Gooding, with a funeral mass following at 2 p.m. Services will conclude at the church with a private family inurnment to take place on a later date at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
James “Jim” Franklin King, Jr. MOUNTAIN HOME — A memorial service with Military Honors from the Mountain Home Air Force Base Honors Team, will be held today at 11 a.m. at the Hagerman Cemetery. After the services the family invites everyone to a continuation of the Celebration of Life at the Hagerman L.D.S.Church and a luncheon provided by the Hagerman Relief Society. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Kenneth Pennington PAUL—Graveside service will be held today at 3 p.m. at the Paul Cemetery.
AuDeane King TWIN FALLS—The memorial service will be held today at 11 a.m. at the White Mortuary 136 4th Ave. E. in Twin Falls Idaho.
Ronnie Cooke TWIN FALLS—A Celebration of Life reception will be held today at 11 a.m. at Harmon Park at the Red Ramada in Twin Falls.
Ronald J. Hamilton TWIN FALLS—A memorial service will be held at the Seventh day Adventist Church, 131 Grandview Drive, Twin Falls, Idaho, at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on Ron’s memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Marvin Gerald Balis POCATELLO—A Memorial Service will be held today a 2 p.m. at the Hailey Cemetery. Messages and photos may be shared at Marvin’s Memorial Page at www.woodriverchapel.com.
Leota Maxine Umphenour GOODING—A Celebration of Maxine’s Life will be held today at 11 a.m. at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. A graveside service will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Gooding. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Maxine’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Mary Ann (Sally) Shillington TWIN FALLS—A Funeral Service in memory of Sally will be held at noon Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel (2466 Addison Ave E, Twin Falls), a Luncheon will be held after the service at The Shillington Residence and a private family burial will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the Idaho Chapter of the American Heart Association 350 North 9th Street, #404 Boise, ID 83702.
Carlo Graziani TWIN FALLS—Graveside service at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Park 2296 Kimberly Road in Twin Falls, a viewing will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 pm at Reynolds Funeral Chapel prior to the graveside service.
