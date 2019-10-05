{{featured_button_text}}

Eleanor June DeKlotz

TWIN FALLS—Visitation will be held Sunday, Oct. 6 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Parke’s Funeral Home.Services for Eleanor will be held Monday, Oct. 7 at 11 a.m. at Parke’s Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd, Twin Falls, with Pastor Mike Hollomon officiating. A graveside service will be held for family at 10 a.m. at the Filer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorials to be made to Filer United Methodist Church.

Shane Kober

JEROME—Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1602 Lutheran Road, Eden.

Paula Bohle

RUPERT—A memorial service for Paula Bohle, wife of Richard Bohle and long time Rupert resident who passed away Sept. 5, 2019 will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 26 South 100 West, Rupert. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to the Rupert Senior Center’s ‘Meals on Wheels’.

Linda Lee McGill

Passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. Due to a family illness, Memorial Services planned for Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 have been cancelled and will be rescheduled for a later date. Please contact Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home at 208-735-0011 with any questions or concerns. All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.

