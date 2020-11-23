George Abo
BURLEY — Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Monday, November 23, 2020, at Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley. Service will conclude with burial at the Pleasant View Cemetery. Viewing will be held an hour prior to the service at Morrison Payne. Due to COVID-19 the services are limited to family. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Paul United Methodist Church. A Celebration of Life is being considered for a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.
Donna Pettingill Ward
BURLEY — The funeral will be held at 11am, Monday, Nov. 23, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Almo. Burial will be in Sunny Cedar Rest Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 until 7pm, Sunday, November 22, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley. For those attending the visitation or funeral service in person, a face mask must be worn at all times and social distancing practiced. For those unable to attend, a live webcast of the funeral service will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.
D. Gregory Bell
TWIN FALLS — A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave E. Twin Falls. Those who can’t attend the memorial service can watch via webcast at rosenaufuneralhome.com. Interment will be at Sunset Memorial Park.
Leah Jane Beck
BURLEY — Leah Jane Beck left this earth to be with her Savior on November 17, 2020, at the age of 83. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, November 24, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Burley West Stake Center, 2420 Parke Ave., Burley. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, November 23, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, and at the church on Tuesday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m. For those attending the viewing or the funeral service, face masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced. For those unable to attend, a live webcast of the funeral service will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.
Judith Irene Scholes
TWIN FALLS — A graveside inurnment will be held on Wednesday November 25, 2020 at 2 pm at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Mike Jerry Stastny
TWIN FALLS — Graveside at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park. There will be a viewing the evening before, on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at White and Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E. Twin Falls, ID. Livestream of service is available through Mike’s obituary page on www.whitereynoldschapel.com.
Gilbert Stottz Chandler
GOODING — Gilbert Stottz Chandler of Gooding, Funeral at 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at White and Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E. Twin Falls, ID. There will be a viewing the evening before, on Monday, November 23, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at White and Reynolds Funeral Chapel. Livestream of service is available through Gilbert’s obituary page on www.whitereynoldschapel.com.
Frank Eugene McCall
PAUL — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Burial will follow at Paul Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, prior to the service at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19, face masks and social distancing will be required. For those unable to attend the funeral service in person, a live webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.
