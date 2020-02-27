TWIN FALLS - There will be a rosary on Sunday, March 1, at 6 p.m. in the chapel at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls, with a viewing to follow. A burial mass will be held on Monday, March 2, at 11 a.m. at St. Edwards the Confessor Catholic Church in Twin Falls.

David Tannehill

BURLEY - A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, at Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 2, at the View Cemetery in Burley. Condolences may be shared with the family at morrisonpayne.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.

Patricia Avis Okelberry

BURLEY - Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 2, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Unity 2nd Ward, located at 275 S. 250 E., of Burley, with Bishop Walter Graham officiating. Burial will be in Marion Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Monday, from 10 to 10:45 a.m.

Richard Victor Bengoechea