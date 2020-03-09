Larry Roberts

FILER—A celebration of life potluck will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Rock Creek Celebration Center, 320 Main Ave. North, Twin Falls. Food may be dropped off between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. the day of the celebration. Parking is available in the lot beside and behind the venue. Services are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Farris Clark

BUHL—A viewing will be held from 5:00 until 7:00 pm, Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave North, Buhl. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, March 13, 2020 at Calvary Chapel, 1004 Burley Ave, Buhl with a viewing one hour prior to service.

Edward McKim

IDAHO FALLS—Friends may visit at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 12. Following will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. at Paul Cemetery, 550 W. 100 N., of Paul.

Marva Peterson