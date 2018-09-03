Joanne S Davis
WENDELL — Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m., with a viewing beginning at 9:30 am, Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 605 North Idaho Street, Wendell, Idaho. Graveside services will conclude at the Wendell Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary in Jerome.
Jeffrey Marelli
RUPERT — Memorial Services will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at the Grace Church 100 North Meridian in Rupert. The family will greet friends starting at 2:00 until the time of service at 3:00. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
Becky Schoettger
GOODING — Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church, Gooding, Idaho. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Gooding, Idaho.Services are under the direction of Demaray Funeral Chapel.
Andrew K. Martin
OAKLEY — Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at the Marion Cemetery near Oakley with Military Rites provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans. Services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home.
Brian Halling
TWIN FALLS — Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at the 5th Ward LDS Church, 421 Maurice Street N., Twin Falls. Burial will take place at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Mantua Cemetery in Mantua, Utah. A gathering for family and friends will take place on Tuesday morning from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at the church. Services are under the direction of White Mortuary, Chapel by the Park, Twin Falls.
Ella Mae Gilster
TWIN FALLS — Celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 5, at White Mortuary, 136 4th Ave. East, Twin Falls. Burial will take place at 2 p.m. at the Filer Cemetery. A viewing for family and friends will take place from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday evening, September 4, at White Mortuary with a Rosary being recited at 7 p.m.
Edward L. Dutton
RUPERT — Celebration of the homecoming of Edward Dutton at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 5, 2018, at Grace Community Church, 100 North Meridian Road, Rupert, Idaho. Viewing will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at the Rupert cemetery. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Laura Nielson
BURLEY — Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, September 8, 2018 at the Burley Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints 3rd Ward 2200 Oakley Ave. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 6 -8 p.m. September 7, 2018 at Morrison Payne Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the services at the church. Burial will be held at Sunset Memorial Park, Twin Falls Idaho.
Danny Earl Dirk
BURLEY – Memorial service at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 8, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Following the service, friends and family are invited to a piece of pie and coffee at the Wayside Café.
Valerie Fish
TWIN FALLS — Celebration of Valerie’s life will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, September 8, 2018 at the 9th Ward LDS Church, 2680 Elizabeth Blvd in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
Patrick Keefer
TWIN FALLS — Memorial service will be held at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls Idaho at 10 a.m. September 8, 2018.
TinaLee “Tina” Roque
JEROME — The family will hold a Celebration of Life for Tina at the Twin Falls Falls Park in the canyon on Saturday, September 8, 2018. Potluck (please bring a dish to share) will begin at 1 pm, the celebration will last through the afternoon. Cremation is under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.
