Roger Andrews
JEROME—Funeral Services will be held today at 2 p.m. at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel. Viewing was held Wednesday from 4:30 to 6:30 pm at the chapel. Services conclude at the chapel.
Crystal “Cabby” Alarcon
TWIN FALLS—A celebration of life will be held today at 2:30 p.m. at Rock Creek Celebration Center, 320 Main Ave. North, Twin Falls. A potluck reception will follow. Potluck dishes may be delivered between noon and 12:45 p.m. Parking is available in the lots beside and behind the Center off of 2nd Ave. North. Services are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Kimberly Sue Hobbs
TWIN FALLS—A celebration of life will be held today at 1 p.m. at Rock Creek Celebration Center, 320 Main Ave. North, Twin Falls. A potluck reception will be held following Kim and Cabby’s services at 3:30 p.m. Potluck dishes may be delivered between noon and 12:45 p.m. Parking is available in the lots beside and behind the Center off of 2nd Ave. North. Services are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com
Rodney Mills
JEROME—A celebration of life will be held for Rodney at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at the Reformed Church of Twin Falls, 1631 Grandview Dr. North, Twin Falls. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
William Craythorn
BURLEY—The funeral will be held on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Springdale 1st Ward Building 519 East 200 South Burley, ID. Friends may call from 10:00 until 10:45 at the church on Friday prior to the services. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home & Crematory.
Joe Pavkov
GOODING—A viewing will be held on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Gooding Basque Center, 285 Euskadi Lane. Burial will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Chris Koyle
GOODING—A celebration of life will be held on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. Inurnment will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding.
Steven Schow
RUPERT—Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Rupert 2nd Ward Church located at 26 South 100 West, Rupert, Idaho. A viewing for family and friends will be held at Hansen Mortuary today from 6 to 8 p.m. and for one hour prior to the services at the Church. A celebration of life will also be held at the Rupert Elks from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Phyllis Bray
BURLEY—The funeral will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends and family may call today from 6 to 8 p.m. and from 2 to 2:45 p.m. Friday, preceding the funeral.
Joe Galan
TWIN FALLS—A viewing will take place today from 5 to 7 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, with a Rosary starting at 7 p.m. The Funeral Service will be held on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Edward’s Catholic Church.
Ramona Crane
BURLEY—The funeral will be held on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, Idaho. An evening visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, without public viewing.
Samuel Campbell
RUPERT—A viewing will be held at Morrison Funeral & Crematory, 188 S. Hwy 24, Rupert Idaho, Friday, December 20, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral will be held at the Burley West Stake Center on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at 10 a.m., with a viewing from 9 to 9:45 a.m.
Letha Mae Remaley
TWIN FALLS—Memorial Services for Letha Mae Ramaley will be held Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, Idaho. A private Graveside will be held prior to the services at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Twin Falls.
Hiroko Tominaga
PAUL—Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at the Paul United Methodist Church. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the funeral. Burial will take place in the Paul Cemetery. Funeral services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Clarence Nolen Carter
TWIN FALLS—Visitation will be held on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. There will be a celebration of life memorial service to be held in Salmon at a later date. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on Nolen’s Memorial Page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
