Brenda Shappee

BELLEVUE — A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, August 31, at the Bellevue Cemetery, in Bellevue, Idaho. (Accent Funeral Home in Meridian, Idaho)

Dorothy Borneman

GOODING — Celebration of life for Dorothy will be held at noon Saturday, September 1, at the Basque Center in Gooding, Idaho. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Chapel.

Angela Humbach

BURLEY — Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 1, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Unity 1st Ward, 275 S. 250 E., of Burley. Burial will be in View Cemetery. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. Friday, August 31, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, preceding the service at the church.

Richard Uppiano

HAGERMAN — A memorial service for family and friends to share together the fond memories of Richard will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, September 2, in the United Methodist Church 270 West Salmon St., Hagerman, Idaho.

Ella Mae Gilster

TWIN FALLS — Celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 5, at White Mortuary, 136 4th Ave. East, Twin Falls. Burial will take place at 2 p.m. at the Filer Cemetery. A viewing for family and friends will take place from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday evening, September 4, at White Mortuary with a Rosary being recited at 7 p.m.

Laura Nielson

BURLEY — Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, September 8, 2018 at the Burley Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints 3rd Ward 2200 Oakley Ave. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 6 -8 p.m. September 7, 2018 at Morrison Payne Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the services at the church. Burial will be held at Sunset Memorial Park, Twin Falls Idaho.

