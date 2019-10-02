Nephi Jay Anderson
VIEW—There will be a viewing at the View 1st Ward located at 550 S. 500 E., today from 6 to 8 p.m. and before the funeral services on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Funeral services will be held at the View 1st Ward Church at 11 a.m. Local service are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Shari Rowe
TWIN FALLS—A viewing will be held today from 10 a.m. to noon at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road with the service to follow at 1 p.m.
Carlo Graziani
TWIN FALLS—A viewing for Carlo will be held at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E in Twin Falls today from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Followed by a Graveside Service at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Rd in Twin Falls at 2 p.m..
Lloyd Lewis
BOISE—A Celebration of Life is scheduled for today at 11 a.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home and Crematory, 2826 Addison Ave E, Twin Falls, ID 83301.
Richard Olsen
SHOSHONE—A viewing will be held from 6pm until 8pm, Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, October 4, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Shoshone Ward, with a graveside dedication concluding at Shoshone Cemetery. Services are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Ted O. Bodily
BURLEY—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Star 1st Ward, located at 100 S. 200 W., of Burley. Friends may call today from 6 to 8 p.m. at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Friday from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
Muriel Shouse
TWIN FALLS—The funeral will be today held at 2:30 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls. Burial will follow at the Filer Cemetery. Viewing to be held Wednesday evening from 5 to 7 p.m.
Richard Arthur Olsen
SHOSHONE—A viewing will be held today from 6 to 8 p.m. at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. A funeral service to honor and celebrate this great man’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 505 N Greenwood St, Shoshone, Idaho, with a viewing beginning at 1 p.m.
Glen Burke
BURLEY—The funeral will be held today at 1 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-days Saints—Century Ward, located at 2271 S. 4th Ave.,in Pocatello. Burial will be at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Pocatello. Friends called from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church today from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., prior to the service.
Jacqueline ‘Jackie’ Handy
RUPERT– Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Paul Stake Center, located at 424 W. Ellis St., in Paul. Burial will be in Paul Cemetery. Friends may call today from 6 to 8 p.m. at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Friday, from 1 to 1:45 p.m.
Nona Crystal
BURLEY—Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at the 7th Ward building, 2200 Oakley Ave. In Burley. Family will greet friends Thursday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert and one hour prior to the services at the church on Friday. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
Mary Jane Carillise Heider
KIMBERLY—Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at the LDS Church in Kimberly, 222 Birch St South. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home. Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com
Troy J. “TJ” Rasmussen
JEROME—Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1301 N Davis St., Jerome with a viewing beginning at 10 a.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Farnsworth Mortuary.
M. LeRoy “Rufus” Davidson
WENDELL—A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at Wendell High School Auditorium, 850 E Main St, Wendell, Idaho. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on LeRoy’s memorial webpage at www.farnworthmortuary.com.
Darion Lynch
BUHL—Memorial service in honor or Darion at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at the West End Cemetery, 1574 East 4150 North, Buhl, Idaho.
JoAnn Petersen
TWIN FALLS—A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Lois Lyle
TWIN FALLS—Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 at Crossroads United Methodist Church, 131 Syringa Avenue, Kimberly. A luncheon will be held after the service
