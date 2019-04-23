Richard Blincoe
PAUL—Funeral at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 24 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Paul State Center, 424 W Ellis St Paul. A visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 23 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E 16th St in Burley and at the church on Wednesday from 10 until 10:35 a.m.
Ruth Andrew
RUPERT—Funeral at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 25 at Apostolic House of Prayer, 94 E Baseline Road, Rupert. A visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 24 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E 16th St in Burley and at the church one hour prior to the service Thursday.
Julia Keith
TWIN FALLS—An open house will be held for the family to greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 25 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 South Lincoln, Jerome.
John Bardsley
JEROME—Memorial Service at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.
George Swarner
TWIN FALLS—Funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 25 at St. Edward’s Catholic Church, 161 6th Ave E., Twin Falls; visitation Wednesday, April 24 at 5 p.m. with a Rosary starting at 6:30 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral Chapel 2466 Addison Ave E. in Twin Falls.
James Schlund
TWIN FALLS—Funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday, April 26 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Jerome Idaho Stake meeting house, 26 N tiger Drive . A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 25 at Rosenau Funeral Home. A viewing will also be held prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m.
Raymond Blessin
TWIN FALLS—Funeral at 11 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church 2055 Filer Ave E in Twin Falls with a viewing one hour prior at the church starting at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls.
Larry Stone
BUHL—A Celebration of Life, Open House Potluck, will be held from 3 to 5 p.m., Friday, April 26, 2019 at Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. North, Twin Falls. Parking is available at Magic Valley High School. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Jeanne Gibson
TWIN FALLS—Services at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27 at Webb funeral Home in Preston, Idaho
Earl Rasmussen
TWIN FALLS—Funeral services at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Hankins meeting house, 723 Hankins Road, Twin Falls. Viewing will be held prior to the service from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. at the church.
Yvonne Good
TWIN FALLS—A viewing will take place Sunday, April 28 from 5 to 7 p.m., at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls. The Memorial Service will be held Monday at 11 a.m., at Amazing Grace Fellowship, 1061 Eastland Dr. N. Twin Falls, Idaho.
