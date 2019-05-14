Dale Bodily
BURLEY—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Burley Stake Center, 2050 Normal Ave. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery with military rites provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Friends may call today from 6 to 8 p.m., to the Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Thursday, from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
Charles Taylor
REXBURG—Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the Archer-Sunnydell LDS Chapel, 201 W 8000 S, Rexburg. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and again Thursday from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services.
Donald Larson
RUPERT—A graveside urn placement will take place at the Rupert Cemetery at 10 a.m., Thursday, May 16, 2019. Local arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
La Wanda Christensen
TWIN FALLS—Celebration of Life at 2 p.m., Friday, May 17 at Lighthouse Christian Church, 960 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls. Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Irma Jean Mingo
TWIN FALLS—Funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m., Friday, May 17, 2018 at St Edwards Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from, 5 to 7 p.m., at Rosenau Funeral Home.
Gerold Martin
OAKLEY—Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Friday, May 17, 2019 at the Oakley Stake Center in Oakley, Idaho. A viewing for friends and family will be held at the church from 9 to 9:45 a.m., prior to the funeral on Friday.
Elizabeth Tews
SHOSHONE—A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 1 p.m., at the First Baptist Church in Shoshone. Burial will follow at the Shoshone Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Friday from noon until service time at the church. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Lois Klingler
BURLEY—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Unity First Ward, 275 S. 250 E., of Burley. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 17, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
Sandra Greenfield
HEYBURN—A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Rupert Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Marvin Armes
BUHL—A Celebration of Marv’s Life will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave North, Buhl. Graveside service with military honors will conclude at West End Cemetery.
