Clara Behrend

BLACKFOOT—Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Blackfoot. Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Sun, Aug.16 at the church. Those who wish to view the service from home can at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com/page/videobroadcasting.

Jesus Marquez

NAMPA—A recitation of the Rosary will be held at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, August 20, 2020 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mount Angel, OR. Burial will follow in the Calvary Cemetery, Mount Angel, OR. An online guest book and full obituary is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com

Donald Kay Thueson