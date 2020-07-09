Marie Garner
BURLEY The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 10, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends may call from 10 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery.
Sandra Stoller
PAUL—Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday July 10, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 909 8th St, Rupert, Idaho. A viewing will be held for one hour prior to the service at the church. Condolences may be shared with the family at hansen-mortuary.com. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Donna Mendenhall
RUPERT—A service to honor Donna’s life will take place at Rupert First Assembly Church in Rupert, Idaho on July 10 at 11:30 am. The family will greet friends starting at 10:30 am.
Don W. Rowe
TWIN FALLS—A celebration of life with military honors will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 10, 2020 at the Lighthouse Pentecostal Church, 500 5th St., Filer, Idaho. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com
Lila Crandall
TWIN FALLS—Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 10th at 2:00 pm at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints North Point Building, 1134 N. College Road West, Twin Falls, Idaho. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral at 1:00 pm. A live stream of the service can be viewed at https:////youtu.be//fplMi3ByIT0 or by visiting her obituary page at www.whitemortuary.com under the photo & video tab.
Mavis Wrigley
BURLEY—A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 11, at View Cemetery, located at 600 S. 700 E., of Burley, with President LaVel Stoker officiating. Please bring a chair for your comfort. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, July 10, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. For those unable to attend in person, a live webcast of the graveside service will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com—click on the Mavis Wrigley obituary link, scroll to the bottom and click the highlighted link.
Stephen Chatterton
WENDELL—A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Shoshone City Park. As per the family’s request, bring blankets and camp chairs and please be mindful of social distancing.
Leo Stokesberry
FILER—A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, July 11 at Filer Cemetery. Arrangements are in care of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Travis Anderson
TWIN FALLS—A celebration of life will be held on July 11th 2020, 12pm at 3485 N 2800 E Twin Falls Idaho.
Daryl Patterson
TWIN FALLS—A celebration of life will take place at the Moose Lodge on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 835 Falls Ave in Twin Falls ID, services will be held at 1:00pm
Mary Lou Drown
BUHL—Funeral services for Mary Drown will be on Monday July 13, 2020 at 2 PM at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd Twin Falls Idaho.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.