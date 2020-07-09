Lila Crandall

TWIN FALLS—Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 10th at 2:00 pm at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints North Point Building, 1134 N. College Road West, Twin Falls, Idaho. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral at 1:00 pm. A live stream of the service can be viewed at https:////youtu.be//fplMi3ByIT0 or by visiting her obituary page at www.whitemortuary.com under the photo & video tab.

Mavis Wrigley

BURLEY—A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 11, at View Cemetery, located at 600 S. 700 E., of Burley, with President LaVel Stoker officiating. Please bring a chair for your comfort. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, July 10, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. For those unable to attend in person, a live webcast of the graveside service will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com—click on the Mavis Wrigley obituary link, scroll to the bottom and click the highlighted link.

Stephen Chatterton

WENDELL—A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Shoshone City Park. As per the family’s request, bring blankets and camp chairs and please be mindful of social distancing.