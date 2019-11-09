{{featured_button_text}}

Stanley Lehmann

WENDELL -A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel located at 2466 Addison Avenue East Twin Falls, Idaho.

Cynthia Christian

BOISE—Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 at River City Church, 7540 W. Northview St., Boise. A visitation will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Services are under the direction of Relyea Funeral Chapel.

William Nelson

TWIN FALLS – William Hyrum Nelson of Twin Falls, funeral at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Ninth Ward 2680 Elizabeth Blvd. in Twin Falls. Burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls.

