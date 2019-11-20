Joy Barnes
Twin Falls—Joy Barnes of Pocatello formerly of Twin Falls, funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Twin Falls West Stake Center 667 Harrison Street in Twin Falls; viewing from 6 to 7 pm Thursday November 21st at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park” 136 4th Ave E. In Twin Falls and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service at the church.
Beman Woods
HAGERMAN—a memorial graveside service will be held on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Hagerman Cemetery. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Gaylon Kidd
HEYBURN—Celebration of Life will be held at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at the Rupert Elks Lodge, 85 South 200 West, Rupert. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Donald “Don” Rahe
TWIN FALLS—Services will be held on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. Committal will be at 10 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Park followed by an 11 a.m. service at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2055 Filer Ave. East, Twin Falls, ID. Visitation will be on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley, 2551 Kimberly Rd, Twin Falls, ID.
Florence Rogers
RUPERT—A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at the Silver and Gold Senior Center in Eden. Cremation was handled by Morrison Funeral Home & Crematory in Rupert.
Jacobo Torres “JJ“
RUPERT—A Funeral Mass will be conducted noon Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church. Visitation will be conducted Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at Hansen Mortuary from 6 to 8 p.m. with Rosary being recited at 7 p.m. The family has set time aside at Hansen Mortuary Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 for his classmates and friends from 3 to 5 p.m. which will end with a balloon release. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Joel Heward’s Hansen Mortuary, Rupert, Idaho. (Some balloons will be provided but you are welcome to bring your own for the release)
Carole Ann Bessire
RUPERT—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Rupert West Stake Center, 26 S. 100 W. of Rupert. Burial will follow at Rupert Cemetery. Friends may call from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Donna Tremayne
HEYBURN—Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 with viewing at 10 a.m. at the First Christian Praise Chapel, 1110, 8th St. in Rupert. Funeral services have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
