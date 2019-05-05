Juanita Fisher
TWIN FALLS - A graveside service will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday May 6th at the Twin Falls Cemetery.
Deena Rose Newman (Saeugling)
FILER - Funeral at 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 6, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Cedar Draw Ward, 840 W. Midway Street in Filer; viewing from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park” 136 4th Ave E. in Twin Falls, and 10-10:45 a.m. Monday prior to the service at the church.
TWIN FALLS - Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 6th, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Cedar Draw Ward, 840 W. Midway Street in Filer. A viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, May 5th, at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park,” 136 4th Ave E. in Twin Falls and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the funeral at the church. Burial will be at Twin Falls Cemetery.
Teresa Luker
BUHL - A Celebration of Teresa's Life service will be held at 1:00 pm, Monday, May 6, 2019 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave. North, Buhl, Idaho. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Teresa's memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
Brenda Gail Gladden Ulrich
TWIN FALLS - Graveside services will be held at Sunset Memorial Park Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 2:30 P.M., followed by a celebration of her life at 4:00 P.M. at Lighthouse Christian Church. Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com
Linda Paine
SHOSHONE - A graveside funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday May 7 at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding. Services are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service - Shoshone Chapel.
Maxine Hanks Searle
BURLEY - The funeral will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - View 2nd Ward, 490 E. 550 S., of Burley. Burial will be in View Cemetery. Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Wednesday, from 12:00 until 12:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, you may make contributions to a charity of your choice in Maxine’s memory.
