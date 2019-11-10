{{featured_button_text}}

Thora Rae Larsen Dreith

TWIN FALLS – Funeral service on Monday, November 11, 2019 in Twin Falls, Idaho at the LDS church at 847 Eastland Drive North. Viewing 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., followed by the service at 1 p.m. and the internment at Sunset Memorial Park directly following.

Stanley Lehmann

WENDELL—A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, November 11, 2019 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel located at 2466 Addison Avenue East Twin Falls, Idaho.

Cynthia Christian

BOISE—Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at River City Church, 7540 W. Northview St., Boise. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m.-10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Services are under the direction of Relyea Funeral Chapel.

John Rosholt

TWIN FALLS—A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 15th at St. Edward’s Catholic Church, 161 6th Avenue East, Twin Falls, Idaho. A reception will be held immediately following the service. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

