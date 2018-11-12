Twila Babbitt
HEYBURN — Funeral at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 13 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Heyburn Ward, located at 300 S. 500 W., Heyburn. Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, November 12, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Tuesday preceding the funeral service at the church.
Patricia (Trish) O’Donahue
BURLEY—Funeral services will be held at Mountain View Christian Center on Tuesday, November 13th at 2:00. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley.
Richard Poulton
OAKLEY—Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 14, at the Oakley Stake Center. Funeral services are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.
Brian Drue Verhoeven
WENDELL—Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, November 17, 2018 at the New Life Community Church in Wendell, ID. Services are under the direction of Demaray Funeral Services.
Paul Bowen
FILER—A memorial service for Paul will be held on November 16th at 11 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls.
June Jeanette Larsen
TWIN FALLS—A celebration of Jeanette’s life will be held as a graveside service at 3:00 PM on November 17, 2018 at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Road. Services are under the direction of White Mortuary, Chapel by the Park, Twin Falls.
Jean Margaret “Peggy” Horner
TWIN FALLS—A celebration of Peggy’s life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 17, 2018 at Bridgeview Estates. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of White Mortuary, Chapel by the Park, Twin Falls.
Bonita Halls
TWIN FALLS—A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. November 17, 2018 at the River Christian Church, 4002 N. 3300 E., Twin Falls Idaho. Cremation is under the care and direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.