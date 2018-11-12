Try 1 month for 99¢

Twila Babbitt

HEYBURN — Funeral at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 13 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Heyburn Ward, located at 300 S. 500 W., Heyburn. Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, November 12, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Tuesday preceding the funeral service at the church.

Patricia (Trish) O’Donahue

BURLEY—Funeral services will be held at Mountain View Christian Center on Tuesday, November 13th at 2:00. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley.

Richard Poulton

OAKLEY—Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 14, at the Oakley Stake Center. Funeral services are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.

Brian Drue Verhoeven

WENDELL—Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, November 17, 2018 at the New Life Community Church in Wendell, ID. Services are under the direction of Demaray Funeral Services.

Paul Bowen

FILER—A memorial service for Paul will be held on November 16th at 11 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

June Jeanette Larsen

TWIN FALLS—A celebration of Jeanette’s life will be held as a graveside service at 3:00 PM on November 17, 2018 at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Road. Services are under the direction of White Mortuary, Chapel by the Park, Twin Falls.

Jean Margaret “Peggy” Horner

TWIN FALLS—A celebration of Peggy’s life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 17, 2018 at Bridgeview Estates. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of White Mortuary, Chapel by the Park, Twin Falls.

Bonita Halls

TWIN FALLS—A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. November 17, 2018 at the River Christian Church, 4002 N. 3300 E., Twin Falls Idaho. Cremation is under the care and direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls.

Tags

Load comments