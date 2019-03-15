Vera “Marlene” Guymon
TWIN FALLS - Service will be held today at 11 a.m., at Twin Falls Reformed Church located at 1631 Grandview Dr N, Twin Falls.
William (Bill) Wegener
BUHL - Celebration of life will be held today from 1 to 3 p.m., at the Moon Glo Village Clubhouse, 910 N 1450 E, Buhl.
Blaine Williams
BUHL - Funeral service will be held today at 11 a.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1001 Fair St, Buhl. A visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., before the service.
Isabelle Wilson
TWIN FALLS - A gathering will be held today from 1 to 3 p.m., at Rosenau Funeral Home.
Linda Lewis
TWIN FALLS - A gathering will be held today from 2 to 4 p.m., at Reynolds Funeral Chapel. A celebration of life at Murtaugh Lake on Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Dwayne Pruett
SHOSHONE - A memorial reception will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m., at the Lincoln County Community Center at 201 South Beverly in Shoshone. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.
D. Jennie Egbert
BURLEY - The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Star chapel, located at 96 S. 200 W., Burley, Idaho. Interment will follow at Gem Memorial Gardens in Burley. Viewing was held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 15, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and one hour prior to the funeral service at the church on Saturday.
Lila Jean Facer
GOODING - A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. The funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 18, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Gooding chapel, located at 1228 Main St., in Gooding, where a visitation for friends and family will be held one hour prior to the service.
Calvin Flint
BUHL - Funeral service at 2 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1001 Fair St in Buhl. A viewing will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave N in Buhl.
Carol Barton
TWIN FALLS - Visitation will be on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m., at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd in Twin Falls. Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 11 a.m., the Kimberly Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 222 Birch St. in Kimberly, Idaho. Family will also receive friends on hour prior to the service in the Relief Society Room at the Church.
Robert Knight
HAILEY - Funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m. Monday, March 18, 2019 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 313 1st Ave S, Hailey.
Ruth Denton
TWIN FALLS - A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019 at Rosenau Funeral Home, Twin Falls.
David Greer
RUPERT - Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the Rupert Church of Jesus Christ 3rd Ward. Viewing for family and friends will be held for one hour prior to the services at the church 526 F St. Rupert, ID services will conclude with burial in the Rupert Cemetery under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
