Virgil Brockman
TWIN FALLS - A service in his memory will be held at Eastside Baptist Church, 204 Eastland Drive North, Twin Falls, Idaho, today at 4 p.m. The final arrangements are being conducted by Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Avenue E, Twin Falls, Idaho 83301, where contact may be made.
Margaret Grace Davis
BURLEY - The funeral will be held today at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Burley 7th Ward, 2200 Oakley Ave. in Burley. Friends called from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
Clayton Fees
TWIN FALLS - Funeral services will be held today at 10:30 a.m. at the New Life Community Church in Wendell, Idaho. A viewing will be held one hour prior to service at 9:30 a.m. for family members and friends. Burial with military honors will follow immediately in the Wendell Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel.
Lorenzo Chapa
BURLEY - The funeral will be held today at 2 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Burley 4th Ward, located at 515 E. 16th St., in Burley. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery. Friends called from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and can call from 1 to 1:45 p.m. Saturday, preceding the service at the church.
Sharon Elizabeth Rene’ Perkins
TWIN FALLS- Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at the Faith Assembly Of God Church 178 Filer Ave. W., in Twin Falls, ID. With burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery for close family and friends. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Preston Flanary at Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
