Guy Meuleman
HAZELTON—Memorial services at 11 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019 at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Lovel Blacker
BURLEY—The funeral will be held today at 11 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Pella 1st Ward, 160 W. 400 S., of Burley. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church today from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
Carol Badger
PAUL—There will be a viewing Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m., at Hansen Mortuary 710 6th Street, Rupert, Idaho. Funeral will be held today at the Paul Stake Center 424 West Ellis, Paul, Idaho. Viewing at 9 a.m. and funeral at 10 a.m.
Jeffery Davis
JEROME—Funeral services will be held today at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Jerome Stake Center, 26 N Tiger Dr, Jerome. The family will greet guests beginning at 10:00 am.
Don Green
BURLEY—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Friends and family may call today from 6 to 8 p.m. and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, at the funeral home.
Don Patterson
TWIN FALLS—A celebration of life at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave, Twin Falls. Services are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Carol Bloss
BUHL—Memorial service at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the First Presbyterian church in Twin Falls.
Brandon Morrison
TWIN FALLS—Visitation will be held today from 6 to 8 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Rosenau Funeral Home with a visitation starting at 10 a.m.
Nancy Ignac
RUPERT—Funeral at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E 16th St in Burley. A visitation will be today from 6 to 8 p.m. and one hour prior the service both at the funeral home.
