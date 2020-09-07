 Skip to main content
Christopher Tanner

PAUL—Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 8, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, Idaho, where a visitation will be held prior to the funeral from 10 until 10:45 a.m. The interment will take place at the Paul Cemetery following the services.

Gary Grant Coleman

HEYBURN—Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Paul Stake Center, 424 W. Ellis St., in Paul, with Bishop Brent Browning officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn.

David Michael Gibson

BURLEY—The funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 11, at Apostolic House of Prayer, 94 E. Baseline Rd., in Rupert. Burial will be in Gem Memorial Gardens in Burley. Military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Friends may call from 5:00—7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 10, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10:00—10:45 a.m. Friday, preceding the service at the church. For those unable to attend the funeral in person, a live webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Calvin Montgomery Calico

TWIN FALLS—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Lynwood Ward, located at 421 Maurice St., in Twin Falls. Burial will follow at Rupert Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those unable to attend in person may participate in the funeral service via a live webcast at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Eileen Adams Becker

OAKLEY—There will be a viewing at Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 between the hours of 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM; and a Graveside service at 11:00 am on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the Marion Cemetery, Oakley Idaho.

Catherine Joy Shropshire

JEROME—A memorial service will be held at the First Baptist Church in Jerome at 2:30 on Saturday, September 12. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Cathedral Pines Church camp. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Catarina Marie Carle

CASTLEFORD—Catarina Marie Carle 31, was suddenly called home to Heaven on March 19, 2020. An open house celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Castleford Community Center in Castleford. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

