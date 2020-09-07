× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Christopher Tanner

PAUL—Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 8, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, Idaho, where a visitation will be held prior to the funeral from 10 until 10:45 a.m. The interment will take place at the Paul Cemetery following the services.

Gary Grant Coleman

HEYBURN—Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Paul Stake Center, 424 W. Ellis St., in Paul, with Bishop Brent Browning officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn.

David Michael Gibson

BURLEY—The funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 11, at Apostolic House of Prayer, 94 E. Baseline Rd., in Rupert. Burial will be in Gem Memorial Gardens in Burley. Military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Friends may call from 5:00—7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 10, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10:00—10:45 a.m. Friday, preceding the service at the church. For those unable to attend the funeral in person, a live webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Calvin Montgomery Calico