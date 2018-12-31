Connie Pesek Fennewald
TWIN FALLS—A viewing will take place Wednesday, January 2, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home. Services are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls.
Laci Dawn Burkhart
BUHL—A celebration of her life will be held Wednesday, January 2, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl, Idaho.
Evelyn June Fassler
BUHL—A graveside service will be held Thursday, January 3, 2018, 2:00PM, at West End Cemetery, Buhl. Memories and condolences may be left for the family on Evelyn’s memorial web page at www.farmerchapel.com.
Helen Barnhill
KIMBERLY—The family will hold a private interment at Sunset Memorial Park under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home on Thursday January 3rd, 2019. The family ask in lieu of flowers, to make a charitable donation to the cause of your choice in memory of Helen.
Frank Stanley Sorensen
TWIN FALLS—A viewing for Frank Stanley Sorensen will be held Thursday January 3, 2019 from 6-8pm at Rosenau Funeral Home, Twin Falls Idaho.
Angel Laucirica
BUHL—A memorial service will be held Friday, January 4, 2019 at 2:00PM, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Angel’s memorial web page at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
Melvin Douglas “Doug” Smith
TWIN FALLS—A celebration of Life services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, January 4, 2019 at Rosenau Funeral Home. Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com
Larry Dean Olsen
FILER—Memories and condolences may be left for the family on Larry’s memorial web page at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com. A funeral service will be held Saturday, January 5, 2019, 12:00 p.m. at the Filer LDS Stake Center, 840 W. Midway, Filer, Idaho. Services are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel.
Andrew “Gary” Cooper
TWIN FALLS—A Celebration Of Life, open house will be Saturday, January 5th from 12-3pm at The Norms Cafe Catering Room located at 827 Main Ave W. Twin Falls, Idaho
Susan Marie Curry
A Memorial Service Susan Marie Curry will take place Friday, January 11, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls.
