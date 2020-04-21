Max Eugene Stamm
RUPERT - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private Catholic burial will take place on Thursday, April 23, at the Rupert Cemetery under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Vern Elba Wood
RUPERT - A 95-year-old resident of Rupert, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at Highland Estates Assisted Living in Burley. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 24, at the Bates, Teton Valley Cemetery. Compliance with social distancing measures will be required. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
