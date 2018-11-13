Richard Poulton
OAKLEY—Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 14, at the Oakley Stake Center. Funeral services are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.
Paul Bowen
FILER—A memorial service for Paul will be held on November 16th at 11 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls.
Brian Drue Verhoeven
WENDELL—Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday November 17, 2018 at the New Life Community Church in Wendell, ID. Services are under the direction of Demaray Funeral Services.
June Jeanette Larsen
TWIN FALLS—A celebration of Jeanette’s life will be held as a graveside service at 3:00 p.m. on November 17, 2018 at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Road. Services are under the direction of White Mortuary, Chapel by the Park, Twin Falls.
Jean Margaret “Peggy” Horner
TWIN FALLS—A celebration of Peggy’s life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 17, 2018 at Bridgeview Estates. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of White Mortuary, Chapel by the Park, Twin Falls.
Bonita Halls
TWIN FALLS—A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m., November 17, 2018 at the River Christian Church, 4002 N. 3300 E., Twin Falls Idaho. Cremation is under the care and direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls.
Latha Wood
BUHL—Services at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 17 at Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl. A gathering will follow at the Buhl Senior Center to celebrate her life.
Gustave (Gus) Roerich
TWIN FALLS—Celebration of life at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 17 at Rosenau Funeral Home and Crematory.
