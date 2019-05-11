{{featured_button_text}}

Lucille Shelly Sperle

TWIN FALLS—A viewing will be held today at Parkes Magic Valley Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m. The funeral will be held at Parkes Funeral Home, Twin Falls, Idaho, on May 13 at 2 p.m.

Carl Koch Jr.

JACKPOT, NV—A celebration of Carl’s life will be held at 3 p.m., Monday, May 27, 2019 at the Jackpot Community Baptist Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Burns Funeral Home, Elko, NV.

John “Bill” Brodeen

TWIN FALLS—A viewing will be held Monday, May 13, 2019 at 9 a.m., at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho. The Celebration of Bill’s Life will take place Monday at 10 a.m., at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Vic Svancara

BUHL—Graveside funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 14 at the West End Cemetery in Buhl. A viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m., at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave N in Buhl

