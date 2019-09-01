{{featured_button_text}}

Bonnie Hansen

BURLEY—A funeral service to honor Bonnie will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Burley 3rd Ward 2200 Oakley Ave, Burley Idaho. Friends and family are welcome to gather to remember Bonnie from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Services are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.

Earl Dean Bay

GOODING—A graveside service at 3 p.m. Tuesday, September 3 at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding.

Marlene Herzinger

BUHL—A funeral service will be held Wednesday, September 4, 2019, 11:00AM, at Peace Lutheran Church, 600 Stevens Ave, Filer, Idaho with viewing one hour prior to service. There will be a luncheon at the church and then graveside service will follow at West End Cemetery, Buhl, at 2:00PM.

Richard Glaesemann

BURLEY—Funeral at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 4 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E 16th St in Burley, where friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 3 and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.

Leona Hallowell-Riese

FAIRFIELD—A memorial celebration of life will be held on Friday, September 6 at 1 p.m. at the Fairfield American Legion Hall. Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Bruce Bedke

OAKLEY—A celebration of his life will be held at First Baptist Church, 2262 Hiland Av., Burley ID, on Friday Sept. 6, 2019 at 12:00 p.m.

Helen O Smith

JEROME—A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, September 9, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Jerome Stake Center, 29 N. Tiger Dr. Jerome, ID.

