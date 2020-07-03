Wilbur Hill
BUHL - Wilbur "Bud" LeRoy Hill, 96 of Buhl, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020 in Buhl. A private family viewing for Bud will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, July 7, 2020 with a public viewing following from 1 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7. 2020 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave North, Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Bud's memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
Donald Hess
RUPERT - Donald Hess, 94, of Rupert, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Rosetta Assisted Living in Burley. A viewing will be held at Hansen Mortuary on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020 also at the mortuary. Services will conclude with burial in the Rupert Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Linda Carole Ray
BURLEY - Linda Carole Ray, 71, of Burley, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at home. Memorial services will be held 6 p.m. July 15, 2020 at the Morrison Payne Funeral home. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
