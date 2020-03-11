Willadine Messner

TWIN FALLS—A celebration of Willie’s life will be held at the graveside at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Road, in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Marva Peterson

MURTAUGH—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Murtaugh Ward, located at 23709 U.S. Hwy 30, in Murtaugh, where friends and family may call from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Donald Edwin Rehwalt

HEYBURN—Funeral services will be held at 11”00 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Zion Lutheran Church, located at 2410 Miller Ave., in Burley, with The Rev. Alex Lissow officiating. Burial will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, located at 1602 E. 1100 S., in Eden. Military rites will be provided at the cemetery by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Friends may call from 6:—8:00 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from 10:00—10:45 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Lutheran Hour Ministries.

Norma Little