Lorraine Wright
RUPERT—There will be a celebration of Lorraine life on Thursday, March 12th at Rupert Elks Lodge 1pm to 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer’s association. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
Robert Moline
GOODING—A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the Gooding First Christian Church, 334 4th Ave. W. in Gooding.
Farris Clark
BUHL—A viewing will be held from 5:00 until 7:00 pm, Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave North, Buhl. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, March 13, 2020 at Calvary Chapel, 1004 Burley Ave, Buhl with a viewing one hour prior to service.
Edward McKim
IDAHO FALLS—Friends may visit at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 12. Immediately following will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. at Paul Cemetery, 550 W. 100 N., of Paul.
Sharon Crooker
TWIN FALLS—A celebration of life will be held at 4:00 p.m., Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Rock Creek Celebration Center, 320 Main Ave. North, Twin Falls. Parking is available in the lot beside and behind the venue. Services are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Willadine Messner
TWIN FALLS—A celebration of Willie’s life will be held at the graveside at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Road, in Twin Falls, Idaho.
You have free articles remaining.
Marva Peterson
MURTAUGH—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Murtaugh Ward, located at 23709 U.S. Hwy 30, in Murtaugh, where friends and family may call from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Donald Edwin Rehwalt
HEYBURN—Funeral services will be held at 11”00 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Zion Lutheran Church, located at 2410 Miller Ave., in Burley, with The Rev. Alex Lissow officiating. Burial will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, located at 1602 E. 1100 S., in Eden. Military rites will be provided at the cemetery by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Friends may call from 6:—8:00 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from 10:00—10:45 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Lutheran Hour Ministries.
Norma Little
WENDELL—An informal Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the American Legion Hall, 610 W Main St., Wendell, ID, followed by a reception with family greeting guests from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm.
Adam Miller
NAMPA—Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, March 14 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 18463 Northside Blvd, Nampa with a viewing from 10 to 10:45 AM prior to the services.
Robert Francis Otto
JEROME—A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 825 E. Avenue B, Jerome, ID followed by a reception. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Robert’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Vera Evelyn Crosmer
TWIN FALLS—A Memorial service will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho. An hour visitation will take place before the service.
Aaron Carson Toepfer
TWIN FALLS—A memorial service will be held on Saturday March 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.