Jordie Dean Byington
LEWISTON — An additional memorial service will be 5:00 p.m. on January 4 at Magic Valley Evangelical Free Church 821 E Ave H, Jerome, Idaho, with a meal following.
Bette Lee Clark
JEROME - A Celebration of her Life will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel. Condolences can be left at demaraysjerome.com
Ola Cannon
TWIN FALLS - Services will be held on December 30th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ageless Senior Center in Kimberly, where she loved to play cards and have lunch with her friends. Friends and family are encouraged to share their memories at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com
Thomas Rigby
MALTA - Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 30, 2019 at the Malta Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints building in Malta, Idaho. Viewing for family and friends will be held one hour prior to services and will conclude with burial at the Sublett Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Eulogia Brito Talamantes
TWIN FALLS - The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on January 2nd at the Seventh Day Adventist Church at 131 Grandview Dr, Twin Falls, Idaho with Pastor Lankford officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Condolences and memories can be shared at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com
