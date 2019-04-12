Grace Bills
PAUL—Funeral service will be held today at 1 p.m., at the Paul West Stake Center. A viewing will be held prior to the service at noon. Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary
Minnie F. Risbeck
JEROME—Minnie’s life will be celebrated today at 1 p.m., at Calvary Chapel of Jerome, 900 N. Lincoln Ave Jerome, Idaho. An open house remembering her life will follow at her home, 500 West Ave C Jerome, Idaho. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Minnie’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Harley Willis Sanders
OAKLEY—Funeral services will be held today at 11 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Oakley Stake Center, 355 N. Center Ave. Military rites provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Friends called from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 12, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
Cheryl M Linch
POCATELLO—There will be a celebration of life today at Rock Creek Park at 3:30 p.m.
Dennis Lee Schoolcraft
SHOSHONE—A celebration of life will be held today at the Golden Years Senior Center in Shoshone, Idaho from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Come have lunch and share your memories.
Norman “Nick” Hallett
RUPERT—Memorial services will be held today at 11 a.m., at the Rupert United Methodist Church. 605 H Street Rupert. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
John Lindauer
RUPERT—A Celebration of life will be held this evening at the Elk’s Lodge, 85 South 200 West in Rupert from 7 to 9 p.m. Cremation Services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home & Crematory.
Frances Guinn
GOODING—A Rosary/Vigil will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church in Gooding, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. at the Church. Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Ampelio Salas
TWIN FALLS—A visitation will be held Sunday, April 14, from 5 to 7 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho. The Funeral Mass will take place Monday, April 15, 2019 at 1 p.m. at St. Edwards Catholic Church, 161 6th Ave. E. Twin Falls, Idaho.
Delbert Morris
BURLEY—Funeral at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E 16th Street, Burley where friends and family may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 15, 2019 and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, prior to the service.
Richard Fuchs
TWIN FALLS—Funeral Mass 2 p.m., Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at St. Edward’s The Confessor Catholic Church, 161 6th Ave E. in Twin Falls; a viewing Monday, April 15, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral Chapel. 2466 Addison Ave E. in Twin Falls.
Ralph Peterson
BUHL—Funeral at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the First Christian Church with a viewing one hour prior to the service. Services are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel
Jose Villasenor Jr
MINIDOKA—Funeral Mass will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church. Viewing will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 15, 2019 at Hansen Mortuary with praying of the Rosary to follow. Services will conclude with burial in the Rupert Cemetery under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Dennis Mark Bergener
OAKLEY – The funeral will be held at noon, Wednesday, April 17, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Oakley Stake Center, located at 355 North Center St., with Bishop Wayne Lind officiating. A visitation for friends and family will be held at the church prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. Following the service, the interment will be held at the Marion Cemetery with military honors provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Funeral services have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.