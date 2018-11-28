Try 1 month for 99¢

Gladys Grace Massio

RUPERT—Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, November 29, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends and family may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Services are under the direction of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

William Gayle “Duke” Stimpson

TWIN FALLS—Services for Duke will be held at the Hankins Road LDS Church at 723 Hankins Road in Twin Falls, Thursday November 29, 2018 at 11am.Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel of Twin Falls.

George Stutzman

TWIN FALLS—A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday November 29, 2018 at 11:00 A.M. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho. Services are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Jimmy L. Nice

TWIN FALLS—Funeral will be held on Friday, November 30 at 1:00 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Elizabeth in Twin Falls. Services are under the care of Parke’s Funeral Home.

Elsie Agnes Jacokes

JEROME—A Celebration of Elsie’s Life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, December 1, 2018 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Services are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary.

Betty Jean Newnham Sugden

TWIN FALLS—Graveside services will be held at Dry Creek Cemetery in Boise, Idaho on Saturday, December 1st, 2018 at 11 a.m. Services are under the direction of

Karen Iva Tucker

JEROME—A celebration of Karen’s life will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 1, 2018 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave. in Jerome. A reception to follow at Honkers Mini Mart in Jerome. Services are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome, Idaho.

John Post

BURLEY—Memorial service will be held December 1, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses at 233 W. 3rd N. Burley, ID. Services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home and Crematory.

Nancy Jean Lee

TWIN FALLS—There will be a celebration of Nancy’s life to be shared with friends and family on Saturday, December 1st at the Catering Place, 827 Main Avenue West in Twin Falls from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. Arrangements are under the care of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Colleen Taylor

UTAH—formerly of Almo funeral at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 1, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Almo. Burial will be in Sunny Cedar Rest Cemetery. Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, November 30, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, preceding the service at the church.

Gerald Dale Hawkins

RUPERT—Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 3rd, at the Rupert Elks Club, 85 South 200 West in Rupert with military rites by the Mini-Cassia Veterans.. Services are under the care of Hansen Mortuary.

