Aaron William Lyda Jr.

“AJ”

BURLEY—A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, at Pleasant View Cemetery, located at 1645 E. 16th St., in Burley. As outlined by Governor Brad Little, only one person or members of the same household may enter the viewing room at a time and there is no congregating in a lobby or other common space in a facility allowed. We respectively remind that all in attendance must comply with the Social Distancing Requirements including at least six-foot distancing from other individuals during this COVID-19 pandemic. Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Gary Ivan Winn

BUHL—Since a memorial service is not possible at this time, we ask that you send a note or letter of a memory that you have of Gary so that we can make a Memory book in his honor. Please send these to: Julie Bloxham, c/o Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave N., Buhl, ID 83316. Gary was laid to rest at West End Cemetery in Buhl Idaho on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at a private family service. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Max Eugene Stamm