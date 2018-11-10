Rose L. Bingham
TWIN FALLS — A celebration of Rose’s life will be held on Sunday, November 11 at noon at the Ageless Senior Center, 310 Main Street South, Kimberly. Arrangements are under the direction of White Mortuary, Chapel by the Park, Twin Falls.
Tiffany Clark
MURTAUGH — Funeral services at 10 a.m. Monday, November 12 at Parke ‘s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. A visitation will be held 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, November 11 at the funeral home.
Hendrik A. Heeling
TWIN FALLS—Funeral services will be held Monday, November 12 at Twin Falls Reformed Church. Arrangements and services are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Twila Babbitt
HEYBURN — Funeral at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 13 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Heyburn Ward, located at 300 S. 500 W., Heyburn. Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, November 12, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Tuesday preceding the funeral service at the church.
Patricia (Trish) O’Donahue
BURLEY—Funeral services will be held at Mountain View Christian Center on Tuesday, November 13th at 2:00. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley.
Richard Poulton
OAKLEY—Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 14, at the Oakley Stake Center. Funeral services are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.
