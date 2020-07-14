Services
Audrey Sisson

BUHL—A graveside service will be held today at 11 a.m. at West End Cemetery, 1574 East 4150 North, Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Audrey’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Dennis Clark

TWIN FALLS—Funeral services will be today at noon at Parke’s Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, Idaho, with a viewing prior to the service from 10 a.m. to noon. Due to the increase of COVID-19 infections throughout our area, those attending the viewing or funeral are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing. For those unable to attend in person, a live webcast will be available via Zoom at (https:////us02web.zoom.us//j//81199848737).

Oliver Anderson

ALBION—The funeral will be held today at 11 a.m. at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Burial will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Albion. Friends called from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and can from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. We ask those in attendance to wear a mask and practice social distancing. A live webcast of the funeral will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Kathryn Erickson

ALMO—A viewing for friends and family will be held today from 5 to 7 p.m. at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 16, at the Sunny Cedar Rest Cemetery in Almo, with Bishop Douglas H. Ward officiating. Due to the increase of COVID-19 infections in the Mini-Cassia area, those attending the viewing or graveside service are asked to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

Steven Platt

TWIN FALLS—A funeral to celebrate Steve’s life will be held today at 11 a.m. at the Twin Falls Idaho Stake Center, 2085 South Temple Drive, Twin Falls, ID.

Barry Sperber

BUHL—Services will be held on today at 1 p.m., at Snake River Canyon National Cemetery, Buhl, ID.

Maria Avelar

TWIN FALLS—A private funeral mass will be held at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Buhl. Elisa will be laid to rest with a graveside service 12:30 p.m., Thursday, July 16, 2020 at West End Cemetery 1574 East 4150 North, Buhl.

Thelma Sexton

MALTA—Graveside Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the Valley Vu Cemetery in Malta, Idaho. Local arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley.

Richard Green

FILER—Celebration of Life Services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, July 16, 2020 At Rosenau Funeral Home (2826 Addison Ave. E.; Twin Falls, Idaho).

Danny Cutler

JEROME—A Celebration of Life and Potluck lunch will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, July 17, 2020 at Rock Creek Park, Twin Falls, Idaho.

Norma Mittelstedt

RUPERT—Please join us in remembering her on Friday, July 17, at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert. We will gather at noon, with a service at 1 p.m. and burial to follow at the Rupert Cemetery.

Monika Mecham

SPRING HILL, Tenn—A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – 24th Ward, 229 Park Ave. in Twin Falls. There will be a visitation from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls, Idaho. A live stream of the service will be available to view at https:////youtu.be//4ijTBEtynjc or by visiting Monika’s obituary page at www.reynoldschapel.com.

Verna Kodesh

BUHL—A graveside celebration of life will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Shoshone Cemetery in Shoshone. Funeral services are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

Manuel Silva

BUHL—A viewing for Manuel will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave North, Buhl. A graveside service will be held 12:30 p.m., Friday, July 17, 2020 at West End Cemetery, 1574 East 4150 North, Buhl.

Tomasa Torres

JEROME—A graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Jerome Cemetery, 701 West Ave. I, Jerome. Due to Covid-19, at the family’s request, please wear a facemask at the graveside service.

Venna Clifford

SHOSHONE—Viewing will be on Friday July 17, 2020 from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 505 North Greenwood Street of Shoshone, Idaho 83352. Graveside Services will follow at 11 a.m. at the Shoshone Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of the Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory of Jerome, Idaho. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Venna Mae’s webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

Monte Arterburn

HAGERMAN—Viewing will be on Friday July 17, 2020 from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 505 North Greenwood Street of Shoshone, Idaho 83352. Graveside Services will follow at 11 a.m. at the Shoshone Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of the Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory of Jerome, Idaho. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Venna Mae’s webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

McKenzie Schroeder

TWIN FALLS—A memorial service will be held on July 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church located at 2055 Filer Avenue East, Twin Falls, Idaho. Following the service a luncheon will be served at the Clyde Thomsen Park located at 900 block Carriage Lane (Addison Avenue East turn right on Carriage Lane), Twin Falls, Idaho.

Gordon Robinson

HAGERMAN—A private family graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Hagerman Cemetery. A celebration of life will continue on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 1 p.m. with a gathering at Malad Gorge State Park near Tuttle.

