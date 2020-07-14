× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Audrey Sisson

BUHL—A graveside service will be held today at 11 a.m. at West End Cemetery, 1574 East 4150 North, Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Audrey’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Dennis Clark

TWIN FALLS—Funeral services will be today at noon at Parke’s Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, Idaho, with a viewing prior to the service from 10 a.m. to noon. Due to the increase of COVID-19 infections throughout our area, those attending the viewing or funeral are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing. For those unable to attend in person, a live webcast will be available via Zoom at (https:////us02web.zoom.us//j//81199848737).

Oliver Anderson

ALBION—The funeral will be held today at 11 a.m. at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Burial will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Albion. Friends called from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and can from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. We ask those in attendance to wear a mask and practice social distancing. A live webcast of the funeral will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Kathryn Erickson