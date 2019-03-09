Try 3 months for $3

Joan Walton

TWIN FALLS—Funeral service at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the First Christian Church. A viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 11, 2019 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Betsey Fulkerson

TWIN FALLS—A Celebration of Life will take place Monday, March 11, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m., at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho.

Ruth Fife

RUPERT—Viewing for family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Hansen Mortuary. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the Rupert Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

