FILER—Ellie Motzner, 76, of Filer, passed away June 4, 2020 at her home with her loving family by her side. A Celebration of Life Open House will be held on June 27, 2020 from noon to 4 p.m.. at the family home at 422 6th St. in Filer. Please come share your thoughts, memories and refreshments and food with Ellie’s family. Services were under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Jean Thompson Maxwell

HAGERMAN—Memorial Service Saturday, June 27 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Lower Salmon Falls Park In Hagerman Idaho.

Jay James Martinez

BURLEY—A viewing for family and friends will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 26, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at Paul Cemetery with Bishop Lorin Baumgartner officiating. A webcast link will be provided for those who are unable to attend. It is asked that those attending the visitation and graveside service wear a mask to assist in reducing the spread of COVID-19.

Douglas Wade Walters

JEROME—A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at El Sombrero Banquet Room, 143 West Main St., Jerome from 2 to 5 p.m. Formal service will begin at 2 p.m. and food will be served after the service. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to the Douglas Walters Memorial Scholarship Fund at any First Federal Bank. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Doug’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.