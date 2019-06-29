{{featured_button_text}}

Jordan Trevor Povey

TWIN FALLS—The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 1, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 840 W Midway Filer, ID. A viewing will be held one hour prior to service. Graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral home. Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com

Elvin C Konicek

TWIN FALLS—Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, July 1, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home. Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com

Mary Helen Leazer

TWIN FALLS—Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home with burial following at Sunset Memorial Park. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

