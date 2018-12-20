Try 1 month for 99¢

Ralph O’Dell Warr

HEYBURN—Urn placement service at 12 noon Friday, December 21 at the Paul Cemetery columbarium.

Dolores and Robert Brehm

TWIN FALLS—A viewing will be held from 12 to 1 p.m. followed by memorial service at 1 p.m. Friday, December 21 at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Twin Falls.

Lois and Gerald Handy

WEST JORDAN, Utah—A combined viewing for Gerald and Lois will be held Friday, December 21, 2018, 6:00-8:00 p.m., at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road, Taylorsville, Utah. A combined funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 22, 2018, at the LDS Chapel located at 7000 South and 2700 West, West Jordan, Utah, with a short viewing beginning at 10:00 a.m. and the service at 12 noon.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Joseph Gisler

RUPERT—A memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 22 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E 16th St. Burley. Military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group

Leo Basterrechea

GOODING—Funeral at 12 noon on Saturday, December 22 at the Gooding Basque Center, 285 Euskadi Lane in Gooding with visitation beginning at 11 a.m.

Tags

Load comments