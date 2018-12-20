Ralph O’Dell Warr
HEYBURN—Urn placement service at 12 noon Friday, December 21 at the Paul Cemetery columbarium.
Dolores and Robert Brehm
TWIN FALLS—A viewing will be held from 12 to 1 p.m. followed by memorial service at 1 p.m. Friday, December 21 at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Twin Falls.
Lois and Gerald Handy
WEST JORDAN, Utah—A combined viewing for Gerald and Lois will be held Friday, December 21, 2018, 6:00-8:00 p.m., at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road, Taylorsville, Utah. A combined funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 22, 2018, at the LDS Chapel located at 7000 South and 2700 West, West Jordan, Utah, with a short viewing beginning at 10:00 a.m. and the service at 12 noon.
Joseph Gisler
RUPERT—A memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 22 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E 16th St. Burley. Military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group
Leo Basterrechea
GOODING—Funeral at 12 noon on Saturday, December 22 at the Gooding Basque Center, 285 Euskadi Lane in Gooding with visitation beginning at 11 a.m.
