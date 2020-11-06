TWIN FALLS — The Goodheart clan will be doing a celebration of life for Benita at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Twin Falls Reformed Church, with a reception to follow provided by the family. If you are unable to attend and would like to send condolences, you can send cards to 691 Megan Court, Twin Falls, Idaho, 83301. If you would like to send prayers or memories please visit Benita’s tribute page at rosenaufuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Wanda (Lee) Leora Nelson

TWIN FALLS — A Celebration of Lee’s Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, with a reception to follow in Parke’s Community Room. Lee loved sports, especially baseball. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a local sport of your choice.

Frances “Fran” Jean (Yost) Mason