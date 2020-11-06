Jesus Rene Rocha
BURLEY — Funeral Mass will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at St. Therese Little Flower Catholic Church, 1601 Oakley Ave., Burley. Burial will follow at Gem Memorial Gardens in Burley.
Richard Gene “R.G.” Messersmith
TWIN FALLS — Funeral services will be Friday, Nov. 6 from 10—11 a.m. and are reserved to family members only due to the pandemic and health issues. The family invites others to join services remotely via video conferencing at bit.ly//RememberingRG. Meeting ID: 889 8286 7781 / Passcode: 422711.
Billie Jeanne Joy
TWIN FALLS — Funeral services will be held 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7 at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 131 Grandview Drive, Twin Falls. A private interment will be held Monday, Nov. 9 at the Snake River Canyon National Cemetery in Buhl. All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls. Those wishing to share a memory or express condolences may also visit Billie’s memorial page at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com
Celso Federico Rosales
JEROME — A Celebration of Life will be held at 5:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 East 200 South in Jerome.
Benita Ann Goodheart
TWIN FALLS — The Goodheart clan will be doing a celebration of life for Benita at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Twin Falls Reformed Church, with a reception to follow provided by the family. If you are unable to attend and would like to send condolences, you can send cards to 691 Megan Court, Twin Falls, Idaho, 83301. If you would like to send prayers or memories please visit Benita’s tribute page at rosenaufuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Wanda (Lee) Leora Nelson
TWIN FALLS — A Celebration of Lee’s Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, with a reception to follow in Parke’s Community Room. Lee loved sports, especially baseball. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a local sport of your choice.
Frances “Fran” Jean (Yost) Mason
TWIN FALLS — A Celebration of Life for Fran will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, seating will be limited. We respectfully ask that if at all possible, you refrain from attending if you have had a recent illness or exposure. The service will be webcast at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83075112661 / Meeting ID: 830 7511 2661. All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory of Twin Falls. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Fran’s memorial webpage at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Adam C. Saldaña
BURLEY — The funeral will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where a viewing will be held from 10 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery. For those unable to attend in person, a live webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.