Jerry Alfonso Cantu Sr.

RUPERT - Funeral Service will be held Saturday September 5, 2020 at Wilson Theater 610 Fremont Ave. Rupert, Idaho Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Robert Josiah Skinner

JEROME - Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Kimberly Christian Church at 307 Madison St. E in Kimberly, Idaho. Donations to assist with the celebration of life can be made at any D.L. Evans Bank branch to the benefit account of Robert Skinner.

Jack Dean Scott

TWIN FALLS - His celebration of life will be at Grace Baptist Church, located at 798 Eastland Drive N, Twin Falls, on Saturday September 5th, 11 a.m.

Christopher Tanner

PAUL - Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 8, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, Idaho, where a visitation will be held prior to the funeral from 10 until 10:45 a.m. The interment will take place at the Paul Cemetery following the services.