M. Kyle Naylor
TWIN FALLS—The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building located adjacent to the Temple at 2085 S Temple Drive in Twin Falls, Idaho. The viewing will be starting at 9:30 AM prior to the service. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery in Ammon, Idaho.
Art Bergsma Sr
TWIN FALLS—A celebration of life will be held Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Twin Falls Reformed Church.
Edna May Lee
TWIN FALLS—Friends may call on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home and on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 from noon to 1 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 425 Maurice St. N in Twin Falls. Funeral services will be at 1:00 P.M. at the Church on Friday. Burial will follow at Twin Falls Cemetery.
Martha Hirai
RICHLAND, Wash.—Public Viewing will be held at Einan’s at Sunset Funeral Home in Richland, WA on Friday, Dec. 13 at 9 a.m. followed by a Celebration of Martha’s Life at 10 a.m. A reception for family and friends will immediately follow.
Mary Kay Bennett
SHOSHONE—A funeral services for Mary Kay Bennett will be held on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church 205 E 5th Street in Shoshone, ID. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Shoshone Chapel.
Lawrence Jones
CAMAS—A viewing and visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Camas County High School Gym. Interment will follow at the Mountain View Cemetery north of Fairfield.
You have free articles remaining.
Connie Kepler
TWIN FALLS—A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Rock Creek Celebration Center, 320 Main Avenue North, Twin Falls, Idaho. Parking is available in the lot beside and directly behind the center. Services are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Stevens Heiner
BURLEY—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Heyburn Ward, 300 S. 500 W., in Heyburn, where friends and family may call from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn.Funeral arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Nickola Jean Jones
HANSEN—Nickola Jean Jones of Hansen, memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at the Episcopal Church of The Ascension, 371 Eastland Dr. N. in Twin Falls.
Helen Roich
TWIN FALLS—Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. and funeral Saturday Dec.14 at 10 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Rd., Twin Falls, Idaho.
Clydea Ayers
BUHL—A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at the Calvary Chapel Church 1004 Burley Ave., Buhl. There will be a luncheon reception immediately afterwards.
Lyle Cunningham
TWIN FALLS—A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.